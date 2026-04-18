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Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused including freelance editor, details inside

Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

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From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

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From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is easily one of the most-awaited rom-coms coming up. As the first look of the film has been released, here are Varun's five rom-coms to watch ahead of the film's release on May 22.

Aman Wadhwa | Apr 18, 2026, 01:56 PM IST

1.Student of the Year

Student of the Year
1

Varun Dhawan made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. The actor stepped into the shoes of Rohan Nanda, who competes in an annual school championship while chronicling a love triangle and testing his friendship with his rival-turned friend.

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2.Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
2

Varun Dhawan brought a refreshing lens to rom-coms with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Seen as a carefree young man, the film follows Humpty Sharma, who falls in love with Kavya Pratap Singh, leading to a romance that must face her strict father.

3.Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania
3

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun steps into the shoes of Badri Bansal, who falls in love with an ambitious Vaidehi. The film follows Badri’s journey as he pursues Vaidehi, steadily learning lessons about gender equality and respect.

4.Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2
4

Varun Dhawan stepped into his first double role in Judwaa 2, a reboot of the 1997 release. With his signature quirks and on-point comical timing, the actor added another strong title to his body of work and served a film that can be watched after a hectic day.

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5.Main Tera Hero

Main Tera Hero
5

Varun Dhawan headlines Main Tera Hero as Seenu, a mischievous young man caught in a love triangle. The film showcases his flair for physical comedy and dancing, easily becoming one of his beloved releases.

6.Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
6

Varun Dhawan is gearing up to add another romantic comedy to his filmography with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which sees him sharing the screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film releases in the theatres on May 22.

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Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused including freelance editor, details inside
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