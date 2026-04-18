From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

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BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Apr 18, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
1.Student of the Year
Varun Dhawan made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. The actor stepped into the shoes of Rohan Nanda, who competes in an annual school championship while chronicling a love triangle and testing his friendship with his rival-turned friend.
2.Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Varun Dhawan brought a refreshing lens to rom-coms with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Seen as a carefree young man, the film follows Humpty Sharma, who falls in love with Kavya Pratap Singh, leading to a romance that must face her strict father.
3.Badrinath Ki Dulhania
In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun steps into the shoes of Badri Bansal, who falls in love with an ambitious Vaidehi. The film follows Badri’s journey as he pursues Vaidehi, steadily learning lessons about gender equality and respect.
4.Judwaa 2
Varun Dhawan stepped into his first double role in Judwaa 2, a reboot of the 1997 release. With his signature quirks and on-point comical timing, the actor added another strong title to his body of work and served a film that can be watched after a hectic day.
5.Main Tera Hero
Varun Dhawan headlines Main Tera Hero as Seenu, a mischievous young man caught in a love triangle. The film showcases his flair for physical comedy and dancing, easily becoming one of his beloved releases.
6.Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Varun Dhawan is gearing up to add another romantic comedy to his filmography with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which sees him sharing the screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film releases in the theatres on May 22.