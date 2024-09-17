This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

Despite his successful film career, this actor lived in poverty for the last 18 years of his life.
Late Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand was a prominent villain in the 90s, renowned for his roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. He achieved significant fame in the 80s and 90s, but by the end of his life, his situation had deteriorated to the point where no one was even aware of his death for some time.
1. Mahesh Anand
Mahesh Anand, the late Bollywood actor known for his villainous roles in the 90s across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, faced a tragic end. On March 13, 2017, he took to Facebook to express his deep loneliness and distress.
He wrote, "My friends and everyone call me an alcoholic. I have no family. My stepbrother has cheated me of Rs 6 crores. I have done more than 300 films, but I don't even have money to buy drinking water. I don't have a single friend in this world, it's very sad."
2. Penned painful notes about life
This post left his fans deeply saddened and concerned, as they could feel the immense pain and struggle Mahesh Anand was experiencing during his final days. In one of his facebook posts, he write, “My son Trishul……..God bless you my son….Just hug me before I die. Love you for life.”
3. Heartbreaking post for his son
In another post, he wrote, “I cry seeing this all day/nite…..I love you my son Trishul I m your real papa. I know they changed your name Anthony Vohra….. Plssss hug me once before I die, love you.”
4. On the work front
Mahesh Anand, who made his debut with Karishmaa, worked across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. His last appearance was in the 2019 comedy-drama Rangeela Raja.
5. Death
In February 2019, Mahesh Anand passed away under tragic circumstances. His maid, unable to get a response after ringing the bell multiple times, alerted others. He was found dead, sitting on a sofa with a bottle of alcohol and a plate of food beside him on the table.