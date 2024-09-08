Search icon
Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Even though this film tanked at the box office, it was the largest Bollywood release in North America with a 208-theatre opening and even ranked No.10 at the box office.

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 08, 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan has led several blockbusters. His team-up with filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan has mostly proved profitable (read Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3). However, there is a film from Sr Roshan's filmography that had a strong pre-release buzz, it was expected to be the next big hit from the father-son duo. However, upon its release, the film failed to live up to the expectations of the audience, and it crashed after a bumper opening. 

1. Hrithik Roshan's Kites

Hrithik Roshan's Kites
1/6

In 2010, Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan came up with Kites, a romantic action-thriller made along the lines of a slick Hollywood pot-boiler. The film was directed by Anurag Basu, and it marked the Bollywood debut of Mexican actress Barbara Mori. Apart from Hrithik and Barbara, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut, Australian actor Nicholas Brown, Anand Tiwari and Kabir Bedi in key roles. 

2. Kites had a strong pre-release buzz

Kites had a strong pre-release buzz
2/6

Before its release in May 2010, the film's teaser, trailer and music were appreciated by the audiences. The two romantic songs - Zindagi Do Pal Ki and Dil Kyon Yeh Mera, both sung by KK, written by Naasir Faraaz, and composed by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan, were widely loved.

3. Kites took bumper opening at box office

Kites took bumper opening at box office
3/6

Kites was released in the cinemas on May 20, 2010. The English version of the film, Kites: The Remix was released a week later. Due to the strong pre-release buzz, the film took a bumper opening and earned Rs 30.48 in its first weekend, but...

4. Hrithik Roshan's Kites crashed due to negative reviews

Hrithik Roshan's Kites crashed due to negative reviews
4/6

Despite the strong opening, Kites crashed because of the negative reception from the audience. A majority of criticism was drawn at the dialogues, which were mostly in English or Spanish. Audience couldn't understand the dialogue, and that became one of the major reasons why the movie flopped. 

5. Box office collection of Kites

Box office collection of Kites
5/6

As Box Office India reported, Kites was made with a budget of Rs 82 crore, but the film collected only Rs 47 crore net, making it one of the biggest flops of the year. 

6. Barbara Mori quit Bollywood after Kites

Barbara Mori quit Bollywood after Kites
6/6

Before the release, Barbara Mori was touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, after the film's release, Barbara quit Bollywood. 

