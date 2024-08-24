Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Here's all you need to know about the first Indian film to release on the internet
Today the films are available for the audience to watch in theatres as well as on the internet. However, do you know which was the first Indian film to be released on the internet? Well, the film we are talking about featured a star kid and helped to break his flop streak. It's none other than Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Vivah.
1. All about Vivah
Vivah is a romantic drama film, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as leads, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni, and Lata Sabharwal. Vivah tells the story of two individuals and relates their journey from engagement to marriage and aftermath.
2. Vivah was declared a flop before release
Like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Rajshri Productions released limited number of prints for the film and eventually increased prints with increasing popularity. Early reviewers of Vivah predicted that it would be a flop at the box office. However, the film opened well and went on to become a commercially successful venture.
3. Vivah broke Shahid Kapoor's flop streak
Shahid Kapoor had no hits before Vivah. All of his earlier films were either average grossers or flops at the box office. In fact, his last three films failed miserably at the box office and even Shahid started to doubt himself and asked Sooraj Barjatya to replace him. However, this film turned out to be a turning point for him.
4. Vivah box office collection
Made in just Rs 8 crore, Vivah became the tenth highest-grossing film of that year. The film collected Rs 30 crore worldwide and is still immensely loved by the audience. The film has completed 18 years and enjoys a cult following.
5. Vivah first Indian film to release on internet
According to reports, Vivah is the first ever Indian film to be released on the internet. The film was simultaneously released in theatres and on the internet by the production house’s official website.
6. Vivah director left films
However, not many know, that before Sooraj Barjatya made Vivah, his film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon failed at the box office. And despite Vivah’s blockbuster success, the filmmaker took a long break. For 9 years, he was away from the film industry and only returned with Salman Khan’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, delivering another blockbuster.