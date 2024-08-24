Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3103893
HomePhotos

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Here's all you need to know about the first Indian film to release on the internet

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 24, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Today the films are available for the audience to watch in theatres as well as on the internet. However, do you know which was the first Indian film to be released on the internet? Well, the film we are talking about featured a star kid and helped to break his flop streak. It's none other than Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Vivah.

1. All about Vivah

All about Vivah
1/6

Vivah is a romantic drama film, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as leads, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni, and Lata Sabharwal. Vivah tells the story of two individuals and relates their journey from engagement to marriage and aftermath. 

 

2. Vivah was declared a flop before release

Vivah was declared a flop before release
2/6

Like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Rajshri Productions released limited number of prints for the film and eventually increased prints with increasing popularity. Early reviewers of Vivah predicted that it would be a flop at the box office. However, the film opened well and went on to become a commercially successful venture.

 

3. Vivah broke Shahid Kapoor's flop streak

Vivah broke Shahid Kapoor's flop streak
3/6

Shahid Kapoor had no hits before Vivah. All of his earlier films were either average grossers or flops at the box office. In fact, his last three films failed miserably at the box office and even Shahid started to doubt himself and asked Sooraj Barjatya to replace him. However, this film turned out to be a turning point for him. 

 

4. Vivah box office collection

Vivah box office collection
4/6

Made in just Rs 8 crore, Vivah became the tenth highest-grossing film of that year. The film collected Rs 30 crore worldwide and is still immensely loved by the audience. The film has completed 18 years and enjoys a cult following. 

 

5. Vivah first Indian film to release on internet

Vivah first Indian film to release on internet
5/6

According to reports, Vivah is the first ever Indian film to be released on the internet. The film was simultaneously released in theatres and on the internet by the production house’s official website. 

 

6. Vivah director left films

Vivah director left films
6/6

However, not many know, that before Sooraj Barjatya made Vivah, his film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon failed at the box office. And despite Vivah’s blockbuster success, the filmmaker took a long break. For 9 years, he was away from the film industry and only returned with Salman Khan’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, delivering another blockbuster.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket
Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…
Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India
7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews