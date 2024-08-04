trendingPhotosDetail

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Released in 2006, this comedy-drama had an ensemble cast of supporting actors, yet it turned out to become one of the most profitable films of the year.

Director Priyadarshan had given some of the iconic laugh-riots in the decade of the 2000s. Today, we will discuss one of his films that had no major stars. The film was made on a small budget, and despite a simple story, it became a huge hit, earning 6 times more than its budget.

1. Malamaal Weekly

1/6 Director Priyadarshan (known for Hera Pheri, Hungama) made a simple movie Malamaal Weekly, which was based on a bunch of villagers trying to change their luck with a winning lottery, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2006.

2. The star cast of Malamaal Weekly

2/6 Despite no major stars, the movie was a laugh-riot, thanks to the performance of the talented ensemble cast. The film is led by Paresh Rawal, and Om Puri, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Reema Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Sudha Chandran and Arbaaz Khan.

3. Arbaaz Khan became Priyadarshan's favourite

3/6 Malamaal Weekly was Arbaaz's second collaboration with Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor after Hulchul (2005). In 2006, Arbaaz played an antagonist in the director's blockbuster Bhagam Bhag. He even played a key role in Priyadarshan's Dhol (2007).

4. Critics rejected Malamaal Weekly

4/6 The film was released on March 10, 2006. However, it earned poor reviews from the critics. The film opened with negative critical reception, but with positive word of mouth, it became a super hit.

5. Box office collection of Malamaal Weekly

5/6 Made on a budget of Rs 7 crores, Malamaal Weekly grossed Rs 42.76 crores, making it one of the most profitable films of the year.