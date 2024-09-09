Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Before writing box office history with Dabangg, Salman Khan was seen in a film that became a major disappointment for him.
In 2010, Salman Khan gave the biggest hit of the year, Dabangg. The actor donned a cop uniform and dazzled the big screen as the charming Chulbul Pandey. Before Dabangg, Salman was seen in another film, he wrote, and it was expected to be the biggest action entertainer of the year. Sadly, the movie became one of the biggest disappointments of the year.
1. Salman Khan's Veer
Before setting the box office on fire with Dabangg, Salman Khan was seen in the period action drama, Veer. The movie also stars Zareen Khan (in her Bollywood debut) with Mithun Chakraborty, Sohail Khan, Puru Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
2. Why Veer was called the next Gadar
Director Anil Sharma, best known for directing Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was returning with another period action drama, with the backdrop of a freedom struggle. Before its release, the film had a strong buzz at the box office. Many trade pundits predicted that Veer will be the next Gadar from Anil Sharma.
3. Salman Khan's original choice for Veer was...
Salman Khan wrote Veer 20 years ago, and his initial choices were Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan for the key roles.
4. Salman Khan's Veer sparked outrage among audience
Salman Khan's Veer 'offended' members of the Karni Sena. As per a report of TOI, a Karni Sena member said, "We found certain dialogues in the film derogatory and demeaning for the Rajput community. We are not going to tolerate this." This was about Salman Khan's dialogue 'Gaddari to maine Rajputo se hi seekhi hai'. This line hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community. TOI also reported that the members of the group attacked two multiplexes in the city, smashed glass panes, tore posters and broke things.
5. Box office collection of Veer
Veer was released in cinemas on January 22, 2010. As Box Office India reported, Veer was made in the budget of Rs 63 crores, the film net gross was only Rs 38.14 crores. The negative reviews from critics further dented Veer's box office collection.
6. Zareen Khan became Katrina Kaif's doppelganger
Zareen made her Bollywood debut with Veer. Even before the film's release, Zareen was compared to Katrina Kaif. After the release, Zareen was called Katrina Kaif's doppelganger and her career started on a rough note.
