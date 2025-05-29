4 . Housefull 5 to have multiple endings?

Recently team Housefull 5 revealed the trailer with a grand event. During the press conference, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that H5 will have multiple killers, specifically 2 killers. The movie will have two endings. He said that at a multiplex, there will be another killer, and at a single screen, there will be a different killer. This made H5 India's first film to have multiple endings releasing at the same time in cinemas.