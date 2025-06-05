4 . Cultural impact of Pink

4

The success of Pink also brought a significant cultural impact. The plot and performances (especially of Bachchan, Pannu) sparked an influential cultural impact, particularly concerning gender equality and consent. The closing statement of Bachchan, his monologue of 'No means no', became a highlight. The movie is still best remembered for echoing women's right to autonomy, along with the strong statements about patriarchal attitudes, which resonated powerfully with audiences.