Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding

Acclaimed producer Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor in a traditional Sikh wedding.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 12, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Lunchbox, Pagglait producer and founder of Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga tied the knot with Sunny Kapoor in a traditional, fairytale wedding, and the photos from the occasion, are worth drooling over. Let's have a look. (Images source: Guneet Monga Instagram) 

1. Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor taking blessings of togetherness before the Lord

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor taking blessings of togetherness before the Lord
1/5

Here's Sunny and Guneet paraying for love and togetherness, before the Holy Guru Granth Sahib before the lawa-phere. There is no better way to start a new life than by taking the blessings of the Lord. 

2. Guneet Monga di gainnt smile

Guneet Monga di gainnt smile
2/5

Smile ta vekho kudi di. The bridal blush on Guneet's face is pretty evident, and she took every moment of the rituals as bliss.  

3. Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's filmy love story

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's filmy love story
3/5

Interestingly, Kapoor and Monga met on a dating app where the latter’s friends had made her profile which was quite opposite to her real-life persona. Guneet, a die-hard romantic at heart always dreamt of a swoon-worthy love story, and Sunny unintentionally checked all her boxes. 

4. Guneet Monga on starting new life

Guneet Monga on starting new life
4/5

Guneet spread the love by dropping these pictures on her Instagram. Guneet shared her views on starting a new life, and wrote, "We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together.”

5. The responsible bride- Guneet Monga

The responsible bride- Guneet Monga
5/5

As the producer is associated with Project Mumbai to ensure no food is wasted and the waste is either recycled or dumped sustainably.

