Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani step out for dinner date, see pics

4/5

Ever since Rakulpreet and Jackky made their relationship official, there have been rumours of their wedding. It was reported that the couple will tie the knot in 2022. However, speaking about her wedding plans, in a recent interview Rakul had said that wherever they decide to take the plunge, she would be the first person to talk about it. Rakul told News18 in an exclusive chat, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, especially don't bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too." "I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," she added.