Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani step out for dinner date, see pics

Ever since Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official, the couple has become the talk of the town. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to announce a wedding date. However, it seems like marriage is not on the cards at the moment and the duo is currently happy dating and stepping out for dinners once in a while, spending quality time with each other. On Monday, Rakul and Jackky stepped out for a dinner date and the couple was captured on camera by the paps. Check out the photos below. (Images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Lovebirds Rakulpreet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani step out for dinner date
Actress Rakulpreet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani Monday stepped out in Mumbai city for an intimate dinner date. The two were seen greeting the paps as they stepped out of their cars outside a restaurant.
2. Jackky Bhagnani in all-black avatar
Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani was seen looking dapper in casual attire. Jackky sported a black tee paired with black denim and white sneakers.
3. Rakulpreet Singh keeps it casual
Rakulpreet Singh was seen sporting a casual look just like beau Jackky Bhagnani. She opted for a black tee paired with blue denim and a tan coloured winter jacket. She rounded off her look with black and white sneakers and had her hair tied in a bun.
4. Rakulpreet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding plans
Ever since Rakulpreet and Jackky made their relationship official, there have been rumours of their wedding. It was reported that the couple will tie the knot in 2022. However, speaking about her wedding plans, in a recent interview Rakul had said that wherever they decide to take the plunge, she would be the first person to talk about it. Rakul told News18 in an exclusive chat, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, especially don't bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too." "I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," she added.
5. When Rakulpreet made her relationship with Jackky official
In October 2021, Rakulpreet Singh had taken to social media on the occasion of her 31st birthday, to make her relationship with Jackky official. Alongside an image wherein both Rakul and Jackky's backs faced the camera and the two were seen holding hands, the actress wrote, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji) ! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."