trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752669
Lok Sabha Election Results: Urmila, Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha; which Bollywood celebrity is winning, who is trailing?

The counting for Lok Sabha elections have begun and here are the results about which Bollywood celebrity is winning and who is trailing

  • May 23, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

It is that time of the year for India. Hold your breaths, for now you have decided who will be your next government (region-wise). Among all political names, Bollywood celebrities have also turned to politics, and a few of them have even managed to win votes this year.

Urmila Matondkar, Poonam Sinha and Sunny Deol joined politics this year, and their fate has almost been sealed. The counting from the polls has come in and we know who is winning and who is trailing in these Lok Sabha elections. While the newbies will know if they made the right decision by joining politics, the veterans in politics also have a fate decided.

Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini and singer Babul Supriyo are constantly under spotlight. We wait to know which Bollywood celebrity has won the elections and who might have to re-think their decision. The results will be out in some time, but before that, here's the update up until now.

See the polls till now here:

1. Poonam Shatrughan Sinha

Poonam Shatrughan Sinha
1/8

Poonam Sinha, who contested from Lucknow on behalf of Samajwadi Party, is trailing in the race. Rajnath Singh from BJP is leading yet.

2. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
2/8

Sunny Deol, who contested from Gurdaspur (north Punjab) on behalf of BJP, is leading the elections.

3. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar
3/8

Urmila Matondkar contested from Mumbai North region on behalf of Congress party. She is trailing in the race. Gopal Shetty from BJP is leading yet.

4. Hema Malini

Hema Malini
4/8

Hema Malini, like always, contested from Mathura on behalf of BJP. She too is trailing in the race. Kunwar Narendra Singh from Rashriya Lok Dal party is leading yet.

5. Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha
5/8

Shatrughan Sinha made his big switch from BJP to Congress this year. The actor is contesting from Patna and trailing, while Ravi Shankar Prasad from BJP is leading with the votes. The public thus is predicting it is time for him to retire from politics now.

6. Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar
6/8

Raj Babbar is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh) on behalf of Congress party. He is trailing in the elections while Rajkumar Chahar from BJP is leading.

7. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher
7/8

Kirron Kher, contesting from Chandigarh on behalf of BJP, is leading with the votes.

8. Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo
8/8

Babul Supriyo, also contesting on behalf of BJP from Asansol, is leading with the votes. He has competition with Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen, who is contesting on behalf of Mamta Banerjee's party All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

 

(All photos via File Photo)

