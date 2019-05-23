Lok Sabha Election Results: Urmila, Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha; which Bollywood celebrity is winning, who is trailing?

The counting for Lok Sabha elections have begun and here are the results about which Bollywood celebrity is winning and who is trailing

It is that time of the year for India. Hold your breaths, for now you have decided who will be your next government (region-wise). Among all political names, Bollywood celebrities have also turned to politics, and a few of them have even managed to win votes this year.

Urmila Matondkar, Poonam Sinha and Sunny Deol joined politics this year, and their fate has almost been sealed. The counting from the polls has come in and we know who is winning and who is trailing in these Lok Sabha elections. While the newbies will know if they made the right decision by joining politics, the veterans in politics also have a fate decided.

Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini and singer Babul Supriyo are constantly under spotlight. We wait to know which Bollywood celebrity has won the elections and who might have to re-think their decision. The results will be out in some time, but before that, here's the update up until now.

See the polls till now here: