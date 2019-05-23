Lok Sabha Election 2019: Kangana Ranaut cooks for family to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's win, says 'I'm over the moon'

Check out the pictures of Kangana Ranaut, enjoying self-cooked delicacies with her family to celebrate PM Narendra Modi led BJP's clean sweep in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections...
Kangana Ranaut celebrated the victory of PM Narendra Modi in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in a rather unique way. While other B-Town celebs took to their social media pages to congratulate PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut chose to spend some quality time with her family, celebrating PM Modi's win.
The actress relished some snacks with her siser Rangoli and other family members, which she cooked herself. Kangana Ranaut has always been a great admirer of PM Narendra Modi and has never shied away from expressing the same.
In a 2018 interview when Kangana Ranaut was asked about her views on the last four years of Narendra Modi and the BJP rule, she had commented, “He (Prime Minister Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hardwork. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister.”
Check out the pictures of Kangana Ranaut celebrating PM Modi's win with her family:
1. Kangana Ranaut cooks to celebrate PM Modi's win in the Indian General Elections 2019
As the entire country is glued to their Television sets to make sure that they don't miss a single update on the Lok Sabha Election 2019 results, a number of Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media pages to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and his ruling party BJP on the cleen sweep in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 result. Kangana Ranaut celebrated PM Narendra Modi's victory in a unique way.
2. Kangana relishes snacks with family
The actress who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, decided to celebrate BJP's victory by cooking at home herself and enjoying some snacks with her sister Rangoli and near and dear ones. In several pictures that have emerged on social media, Kangana Ranaut can be seen making some snacks in the kitchen and relishing them with her family members.
3. 'I'm over the moon today, literally!': Kangana Ranaut on PM Modi's victory in Lok Sabha Election 2019
Commenting on PM Modi's victory, Kangana said in a statement, "What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!"
4. A clean sweep for PM Modi led BJP in Indian General Elections 2019
The Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the BJP for a second consecutive term. As counting continued across the country on Thursday, trends show the Modi-led BJP would be easily able to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.