Lok Sabha Election 2019: Kangana Ranaut cooks for family to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's win, says 'I'm over the moon'

Check out the pictures of Kangana Ranaut, enjoying self-cooked delicacies with her family to celebrate PM Narendra Modi led BJP's clean sweep in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections...

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the victory of PM Narendra Modi in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in a rather unique way. While other B-Town celebs took to their social media pages to congratulate PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut chose to spend some quality time with her family, celebrating PM Modi's win.

The actress relished some snacks with her siser Rangoli and other family members, which she cooked herself. Kangana Ranaut has always been a great admirer of PM Narendra Modi and has never shied away from expressing the same.

In a 2018 interview when Kangana Ranaut was asked about her views on the last four years of Narendra Modi and the BJP rule, she had commented, “He (Prime Minister Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hardwork. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister.”

Check out the pictures of Kangana Ranaut celebrating PM Modi's win with her family: