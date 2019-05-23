Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Swara Bhasker congratulate PM Narendra Modi

While the entire country is glued to their television sets and as the counting trends show BJP securing a comfortable majority, several B-town stars are pouring in their wishes on social media.

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth have congratulated the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term.

As counting continued across the country on Thursday, trends show the Modi-led BJP would be easily able to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

On a lighter note, the election also saw actor Sunny Leone trend on Twitter after a leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying Sunny Leone instead of Sunny Deol . The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark. "Leading by How many votes?" she tweeted with a wink emoji.

Apart from these A-listers, several other stars today including Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra, Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla, Anand L.Rai extended out their wishes to the Prime Minister.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.