Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Swara Bhasker congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Bollywood celebrities congratulate BJP, hail Indian electorate
While the entire country is glued to their television sets and as the counting trends show BJP securing a comfortable majority, several B-town stars are pouring in their wishes on social media.
Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth have congratulated the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term.
As counting continued across the country on Thursday, trends show the Modi-led BJP would be easily able to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
On a lighter note, the election also saw actor Sunny Leone trend on Twitter after a leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying Sunny Leone instead of Sunny Deol . The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark. "Leading by How many votes?" she tweeted with a wink emoji.
Apart from these A-listers, several other stars today including Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra, Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla, Anand L.Rai extended out their wishes to the Prime Minister.
The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.
1. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice. @narendramodi"
Salman Khan while extending out his wishes to the PM wrote, "Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India."
2. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan congratulated PM Modi and said, "Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND."
Arjun Kapoor said he hopes the country will move in the right direction under the leadership of PM Modi. "We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.
3. Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi
Rajinikanth, who has been planning his political debut for a while now, congratulated Modi for the win.
"Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it !!! God bless," the South superstar wrote on Twitter.
Vivek Oberoi who's much-awaited biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' which has been making headlines since its initial release date, expressed his heartfelt wishes to the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle. "Congratulations to Naya Bharat for giving a historic victory to Narendra Modi ji! Today democracy has won and a progressive & United India has won. We are so proud to have bharat's asli hero as our PM again. We are all with you in your mission to make," he wrote.
Sharing a picture with the Prime Minister and congratulating him for the "historic win", Anil Kapoor wrote, "The nation has spoken. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi ji on the historic win. We the citizens look forward to the new heights that your leadership promises to take us."
4. Asha Bhosle, Ekta Kapoor and Juhi Chawla
Bhosle said the nation has voted "wisely". "Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind," she wrote on Twitter.
Actor Juhi Chawla said, "Wishing our PM a landslide victory...!!!!!! HAR BAAR MODI SARKAAR...!!! @narendramodi." South star Siddharth, who has often taken potshots on PM Modi and his BJP on a host of issues, hoped the ruling party takes the country to "great heights".
"Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights," he wrote.
Producer Ekta Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram with her son Ravie sitting in front of the TV, watching the results for Amethi, where her long-time friend and former actor Smriti Irani is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
"All eyes on Amethi, we are rooting for our aunt," she captioned.
5. Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker, who has been a staunch supporter of Communist Party of India's Kanhaiya Kumar, also sent her wishes to PM.
Kangana Ranaut celebrated Modi Ji's victory by cooking for her family.
6. Aanand L Rai, Shekhar Kapur and Hansal Mehta
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote that it is time for "many of us to understand the changed narrative of our times". "People have voted and their vote is for a firm and stable government at the centre. Was there any need for the violent, vitriolic and personal campaign run by parties, leaders and media?"
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in a tweet wondered why the world does not want to believe the Indian Voter has a mind of its own.
"The rubbish I have been reading makes them look like sheep following a herd. 85 million are first time voters who voted for a better future. The results will declare who they believe will give it to them," he tweeted.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also extended his wishes to Modi.
7. Ranvir Shorey, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Siddharth and Deepak Dobriyal
Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "India has decided - Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on this huge verdict."
Siddharth also said that he will continue to "voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation" without any fear.
Huma Qureshi wrote, "We all voted and Democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to
@narendramodi Hope India flourishes under your leadership."
Amid the congratulatory messages, there were some who could not help but take a pot shot at the condition of the opposition in India.
Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Time to pull your head out of the dynasty's a**. Time to stop accusing others of hatred, while having blind hatred for one man in your heart. Time to make for a credible Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari"
"BJP ki vishaal jeet ke liye saare Vipaksh ko badhaaiyaan. Aap sab ke sehyog ke bina ye jeet lagbhag namumkin thi. (Congratulations to the Opposition for the great victory of BJP. This win was nearly impossible without your support)," said actor Deepak Dobriyal.
8. Anupam Kher, Hema Malini and Dharmendra
Dharmendra took to Twitter to congratulate both his son and PM Narendra Modi with a picture of the two. "Faqeer Badshah Modi Ji, Dharti puttra Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen ge (Dervish-king Modi ji, son of soil Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Good days will definitely arrive)" the veteran actor captioned the post.
Dharmendra also congratulated his wife, actor Hema Malini, who is contesting from a BJP ticket from Mathura for a second time in a row. She is currently leading with over 284,000 votes.
"Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India, we have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our (national flag) flying. Always," he said referencing to his own win from Bikaner in 2004.
Malini, on her part, credited Modi for BJP's win."What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally! Modiji, after having suffered so many insults, many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres," the actor tweeted.
Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother and wrote, Difficult for her to contain her sense of triumph. She has taken it personally. But that is exactly how the whole country has taken it - personally."