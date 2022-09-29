Search icon
Liger actress Ananya Panday looks stunning in embroidered lehenga choli, photos go viral

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 29, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Ananya Panday, looks stunning in everything she wears. She posted some breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram while sporting a lovely lehenga choli.

1. Ananya Panday's outfit

Ananya Panday's outfit
1/6

Ananya Panday was seen wearing a stunning embroidered lehenga choli.

2. Ananya Panday's makeup

Ananya Panday's makeup
2/6

Ananya Panday opted for flawless makeup. She wore a little blush and nude lips.

3. Ananya Panday's hair

Ananya Panday's hair
3/6

Ananya Panday styled her hair into beachy waves that look amazing with her look.

4. Ananya Panday's accessories

Ananya Panday's accessories
4/6

In terms of accessories, Ananya Panday wore a few bracelets and a pair of earrings.

5. Ananya Panday's post

Ananya Panday's post
5/6

Ananya Panday captioned her post with honey and bling emoji.

6. Fans react to Ananya Panday's post

Fans react to Ananya Panday's post
6/6

Ananya Panday's fans called her a diva, beautiful and stunning in the comments sections.

