Liger actress Ananya Panday looks stunning in embroidered lehenga choli, photos go viral

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos here.

Ananya Panday, looks stunning in everything she wears. She posted some breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram while sporting a lovely lehenga choli.

1. Ananya Panday's outfit

1/6 Ananya Panday was seen wearing a stunning embroidered lehenga choli.

2. Ananya Panday's makeup

2/6 Ananya Panday opted for flawless makeup. She wore a little blush and nude lips.

3. Ananya Panday's hair

3/6 Ananya Panday styled her hair into beachy waves that look amazing with her look.

4. Ananya Panday's accessories

4/6 In terms of accessories, Ananya Panday wore a few bracelets and a pair of earrings.

5. Ananya Panday's post

5/6 Ananya Panday captioned her post with honey and bling emoji.

6. Fans react to Ananya Panday's post