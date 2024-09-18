This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood.
Many Bollywood stars have made their mark in the Indian film industry after becoming popular through advertisements. One such actress is Leela Chitnis, who became a star overnight after featuring in an iconic ad.
She got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood. Let's take a look at her life:
1. Early life
Leela Chitnis was born into a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family in Dharwad, Karnataka. Her father was an English literature professor, and she was one of the first educated film actresses. After graduating, she joined Natyamanwantar, a progressive Marathi theater group influenced by Ibsen, Shaw, and Stanislavsky. There, she played lead roles in various comedies and tragedies and even founded her own repertory.
2. Got married at 15
3. Entered film induatry to support her children
4. First celebrity to endorse Lux
Leela Chitnis was a prominent star in Indian cinema from the 1930s to the 1980s. She began her career as a romantic actress but is now best remembered for her roles as a mother to various actors. Known as one of the most educated actresses in Hindi cinema, she was also the first graduate actress in Indian film history.
Chitnis caught everyone’s attention with her iconic Lux advertisement, which made her an overnight star. She was the first celebrity in the country to endorse Lux, further solidifying her status in the industry.
5. Replaced Devika Rani
With the success of Kangan, Leela Chitnis replaced Devika Rani as the leading lady at Bombay Talkies. She formed a successful partnership with Ashok Kumar in several box-office hits, including Azad (1940), Bandhan (1940), and Jhoola (1941), which addressed societal issues. Ashok Kumar praised her acting skills, saying he learned to speak with his eyes from her.