This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood.

  Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 18, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

Many Bollywood stars have made their mark in the Indian film industry after becoming popular through advertisements. One such actress is Leela Chitnis, who became a star overnight after featuring in an iconic ad.

She got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood. Let's take a look at her life:

Early life

Early life
1/5

Leela Chitnis was born into a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family in Dharwad, Karnataka. Her father was an English literature professor, and she was one of the first educated film actresses. After graduating, she joined Natyamanwantar, a progressive Marathi theater group influenced by Ibsen, Shaw, and Stanislavsky. There, she played lead roles in various comedies and tragedies and even founded her own repertory.

Got married at 15

Got married at 15
2/5

 At 15 or 16, she married Dr. Gajanan Yeshwant Chitnis, a medical doctor from her community, in an arranged match. They quickly had four sons and supported India's struggle for independence.


 

 

Entered film induatry to support her children

Entered film induatry to support her children
3/5

Chitnis worked as a teacher and began acting to support her four children after her divorce, initially starting as an extra before moving on to stunt films.

In Gentleman Daku (1937), she portrayed a polished crook in male attire and was featured in the Times of India as the first graduate society lady from Maharashtra. By this time, she had already made a significant impact on the silver screen. Chitnis worked with Prabhat Pictures in Pune and Ranjit Movietone before becoming the leading lady at Bombay Talkies.

First celebrity to endorse Lux

First celebrity to endorse Lux
4/5

Leela Chitnis was a prominent star in Indian cinema from the 1930s to the 1980s. She began her career as a romantic actress but is now best remembered for her roles as a mother to various actors. Known as one of the most educated actresses in Hindi cinema, she was also the first graduate actress in Indian film history.

Chitnis caught everyone’s attention with her iconic Lux advertisement, which made her an overnight star. She was the first celebrity in the country to endorse Lux, further solidifying her status in the industry.

Replaced Devika Rani

Replaced Devika Rani
5/5

With the success of Kangan, Leela Chitnis replaced Devika Rani as the leading lady at Bombay Talkies. She formed a successful partnership with Ashok Kumar in several box-office hits, including Azad (1940), Bandhan (1940), and Jhoola (1941), which addressed societal issues. Ashok Kumar praised her acting skills, saying he learned to speak with his eyes from her.

 

