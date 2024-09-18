This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood.

Many Bollywood stars have made their mark in the Indian film industry after becoming popular through advertisements. One such actress is Leela Chitnis, who became a star overnight after featuring in an iconic ad.

She got married at the age of 15 and became a mother of four before entering Bollywood. Let's take a look at her life: