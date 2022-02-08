From Lata Mangeshkar-Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Emraan Hashmi: B-town family links you didn't know about

Let's tell you about a few examples of how actors share relations with other stars from the Hindi film industry.
Bollywood has multiple families linked with each other. You would be surprised to know how Shraddha Kapoor is related to Lata Mangeshkar or how Ranveer Singh is related to Sonam Kapoor or even how Alia Bhatt is related to Emraan Hashmi. Today, we will explore some family links in the Hindi film industry you didn't know about. (All images: File photos)
1. Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin. As the legendary singer passed away recently, Shraddha poured in her tribute with this cute throwback picture.
2. Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor
Ranveer Singh's paternal grandfather is the brother of Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother. So technically, the two actors are second cousins.
3. Amitabh Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor
Naina Bachchan, the daughter of Ajitabh Bachchan and the niece of Amitabh Bachchan, is married to Kunal Kapoor. Here's a sweet picture of the loving couple who tied the knot in 2015.
4. Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar
The most popular directors in Bollywood are actually cousins. Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar is the sister of the late director Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra's father.
5. Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi
Emraan is the grandson of Mahesh Bhatt's mother's sister. Hence, the 'Jannat' actor is Mahesh Bhatt's nephew and cousin of Alia Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt.