From Lata Mangeshkar-Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Emraan Hashmi: B-town family links you didn't know about

Let's tell you about a few examples of how actors share relations with other stars from the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood has multiple families linked with each other. You would be surprised to know how Shraddha Kapoor is related to Lata Mangeshkar or how Ranveer Singh is related to Sonam Kapoor or even how Alia Bhatt is related to Emraan Hashmi. Today, we will explore some family links in the Hindi film industry you didn't know about. (All images: File photos)