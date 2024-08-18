This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This actress face a lot of difficulties in her personal life.
Veteran star Lalita Pawar, who once dominated the silver screen, was known for her iconic portrayal of the evil mother-in-law in 1950s and 60s cinema. She became a household name, and people still remember her today.
But did you know that in real life, Lalita faced a lot of difficulties? If not, today, we will tell you about her life
1. Lalita Pawar
Despite playing negative roles on-screen, Lalita Pawar was a positive and kind person in real life. Despite her fame, she faced personal struggles, and her final days were also challenging.
2. When she was slapped by co-star
Lalita Pawar began her career as a child artist at just 9 years old. However, her career faced a major setback after an incident on the set of Jung-e-Azadi. During the shooting of a scene, her co-actor Bhagwan Dada slapped her so hard that her ear started bleeding. This incident left her with partial facial paralysis and permanent damage to her left eye, causing it to remain half-shut.
3. Got paralysed
According to media reports, Lalita Pawar received incorrect treatment after the incident, resulting in paralysis on the right side of her body. She underwent treatment for nearly three years to recover.
Surprisingly, this accident led to more film roles, especially in portraying negative characters, even if they were not lead roles.
4. Personal life
Lalita Pawar was married to producer Ganpatrao Pawar, but their marriage ended due to his extramarital affair with her younger sister. After their divorce, Lalita married filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. They have a son named Jai Pawar, who is also a film producer.
5. Final days
After her second marriage, Lalita Pawar was diagnosed with mouth cancer and moved to Pune for treatment. She believed her negative role portrayals contributed to her suffering. Lalita passed away in 1998, alone during her last moments. Her son discovered her passing when his call went unanswered, prompting the family to rush to her home.
She will always be remembered as one of the greatest actors of the Indian film industry