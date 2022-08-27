Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj: Here how much loss these films suffered at box office

2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood, and these flops have created huge losses at the box office, let's analyse it.

  • Aug 27, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

The year 2022 will be remembered for the biggest pan-India blockbusters like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Karthikeya 2. On the other side, it will also be remembered for the biggest duds Bollywood produced. So, let's take a look at the films, and the loss they suffered at the box office. (All image source: File photo) 

1. Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha
1/6

We start our list with one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Aamir Khan's much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha tanked miserably at the box office and as per the report of Indian Express, the film is expected to lose Rs 100 crores.  

2. Shamshera

Shamshera
2/6

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera also tanked badly at the box office. Made on the budget of over Rs 150 crores, the film has suffered losses of more than Rs 50 crores at the box office. 

3. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar
3/6

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar also bombed at the box office, and the film has earned around Rs 15.59 crores in its lifetime. The film was reportedly made on the budget of Rs 86 crores. So the film suffered around Rs 70 crores loss. 

4. Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj
4/6

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be the biggest shocker at the box office. As per the report of India Today, the film was made on the budget of Rs 200 crores, and the film earned Rs 66 crores. So, by that calculation, Kumar's film has suffered a loss of Rs 134 crores. 

5. Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2
5/6

The trailer of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 failed to create buzz, and the box office performance left the trade disappointed. Made on the budget of approx Rs 70 crores, the film managed to earn only Rs 24 crores. Heropanti 2 made a loss of Rs 46 crores. 

6. Runway 34

Runway 34
6/6

The production cost of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 was approx Rs 55 crores. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the film only managed to earn Rs 32 crores. So, Runway 34 suffered a loss of Rs 18 crores. 

