Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Tiger 3: Movies that make Shah Rukh Khan 'king of cameos'

Before making a blast on the big screen, SRK is treating his fans with cameos in major Bollywood films.
Although Shah Rukh Khan will make his grand comeback in films with next year's Pathaan, he has already started making a buzz for his comeback vehicle by leaving a significant mark in Bollywood's biggest movies. The most recent cameo of SRK is in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is hailed as one of the best part of the film. Regardless of the fate of these movies, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo has become a highlight. Thus here we are in films where SRK did a splendid job with his brief appearance. The list also includes upcoming movies where SRK will charm his fans with his guest appearances. (Image source: Twitter)
1. Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha may have garnered mixed reviews, but SRK's cameo is winning the internet. His cameo is not a mystery anymore, but we want to tell you that his sequence is one of the best part of the film.
2. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Shah Rukh Khan is trending since Thursday, and the reason is the leak of his look from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer. Shah Rukh Khan's Vanar Astra avatar has already become a huge hit among netizens.
3. Tiger 3
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger crossover has already become one of the most awaited moments of Indian cinema. The fans of both Khan are counting the days to witness them together in Tiger 3.
4. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Here's another example of SRK's superstardom. Khan's cameo appearance in R Madhvan's recent hit Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the hearts of moviegoers. The confrontational scene between Dr Nambi Narayan and Shah Rukh Khan is certainly the best part of the film.
5. Tubelight
Before Tiger 3 hits the cinema, let's rejoice with the reunion of Karan Arjun stars in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. Shah Rukh's brief appearance was one of the talking points of the film.