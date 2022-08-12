Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Tiger 3: Movies that make Shah Rukh Khan 'king of cameos'

Although Shah Rukh Khan will make his grand comeback in films with next year's Pathaan, he has already started making a buzz for his comeback vehicle by leaving a significant mark in Bollywood's biggest movies. The most recent cameo of SRK is in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is hailed as one of the best part of the film. Regardless of the fate of these movies, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo has become a highlight. Thus here we are in films where SRK did a splendid job with his brief appearance. The list also includes upcoming movies where SRK will charm his fans with his guest appearances. (Image source: Twitter)