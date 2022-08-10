Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya attend film screening

Check out the photos from the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai.
A day ahead of its worldwide release, the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha was held in Mumbai on August 10. The film's cast comprising of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and others attended the event. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao were also seen on the red carpet. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Laal Singh Chaddha and Rupa
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan play the leading characters of Laal Singh Chaddha and Rupa in the drama. While Aamir sported smart casuals, Kareena wore a traditional outfit.
2. Bebo and Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen next in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan, came to support her wife Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo. The couple posed happily for the cameras.
3. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao with cast members
Kiran Rao, who separated from the Rang De Basanti actor last year, was also seen at the red carpet. She is also one of the producers of the drama.
4. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are seen here with the film's director Advait Chandan. This is Advait's second film after his debut with Secret Superstar featuring Aamir in a supporting role.
5. Naga Chaitanya's first Hindi film
Son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya marks his Bollywood debut with the film. He will be seen playing the army officer named Balaraju Bodi.
6. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation
Atul Kulkarni, who is standing in the middle, has adapted Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump into the Indian context as Laal Singh Chaddha.
7. Aamir, Kareena, and Chay
The three stars - Aamir, Kareena, and Chay are seen sharing a hearty laugh in this candid picture clicked at the film screening in Mumbai.