Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

Do you know the whopping fees charged by Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others for Laal Singh Chaddha? Have a look here.
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. Set to release on August 11, 2022, the film is an official adaptation of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. This week, Aamir has launched the film's promotions in full style by releasing the full audio of the first song Kahani.
As the first track tells its story to the audience, we take a look at the mammoth fee charged by the actors for the Advait Chandan directorial. The film has been bankrolled by the superstar's own production house Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. (All Images: File photos)
1. Aamir Khan
As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Aamir Khan has charged the whopping sum of Rs 50 crore for leading the film, which would mark his return to the big screen after the 2018 dud Thugs of Hindostan.
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan
After 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with Aamir on screen and plays his love interest in the movie. She has reportedly charged Rs 8 crore for the film, as per a BollywoodLife.com report.
3. Naga Chaitanya
Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya marks his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. As per BollywoodLife.com, the Love Story actor has been paid Rs 6 crore for the film.
4. Mona Singh
Famous for portraying the leading role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mona Singh also starred in 3 Idiots as Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister. She has charged Rs 2 crore for the film, as per a BollywoodLife.com report.
5. Manav Vij
Manav Vij, who has appeared in films like Andhadhun and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will play a pivotal role in Aamir Khan's film, and as per BollywoodLife.com, he has been paid the sum of Rs 1 crore.