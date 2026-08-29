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Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

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Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

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Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli, the master director of Phool aur Kaante, left his family and friends devastated by his demise. Here are the celebs who attended the prayer meet and showed support to the greving family.

Simran Singh | Aug 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST

1.Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani
1

Kuku Kohli's wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, is the most affected person by his demise. She looks devastated, and her tears left fans emotional. 

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2.Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav
2

Rajpal Yadav also arrived at the prayer meet of Kuku Kohli at Andheri, standing in solidarity with the family. 

3.Asha Parekh, Boney Kapoor

Asha Parekh, Boney Kapoor
3

Several well-known faces from the film industry, including Asha Parekh, Boney Kapoor, Madhoo, Poonam Dhillon, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Ketki Dave, were among the attendees.

 

4.Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor

Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor
4

The 90s' sensations Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also attended the prayer meet at Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, days after the filmmaker’s death.

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5.Bollywood came together to morun Kuku Kohli's loss

Bollywood came together to morun Kuku Kohli's loss
5

Veteran actors including Jackie Shroff, Poonam Sinha, and Mumtaz, also arrived at the prayer meet of Kuku Kohli. 

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