Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
1.Aruna Irani
Kuku Kohli's wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, is the most affected person by his demise. She looks devastated, and her tears left fans emotional.
2.Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav also arrived at the prayer meet of Kuku Kohli at Andheri, standing in solidarity with the family.
3.Asha Parekh, Boney Kapoor
Several well-known faces from the film industry, including Asha Parekh, Boney Kapoor, Madhoo, Poonam Dhillon, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Ketki Dave, were among the attendees.
4.Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor
The 90s' sensations Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also attended the prayer meet at Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, days after the filmmaker’s death.
5.Bollywood came together to morun Kuku Kohli's loss
Veteran actors including Jackie Shroff, Poonam Sinha, and Mumtaz, also arrived at the prayer meet of Kuku Kohli.