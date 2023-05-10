Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print

5/5

Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. the actress will be seen playing the role of Janaki in the movie alongside Prabhas who will be seen essaying the role of Raghava. The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayan and also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie is scheduled to release on June 16. Other than this, the actress also has Vikas Bahl's Ganpath in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.