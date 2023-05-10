Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla reveals that Kriti Sanon's custom-made saree was inspired by the 'purity of Sita'.
The trailer of the much-awaited movie Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas was released on Tuesday (May 9). The trailer was praised by the netizens and the slogans of Jai Shree Ram echoed during the trailer launch event. Kriti stunned everyone with her elegant and regal look at the event. The actress slayed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's vintage custom-made saree. Here are details of the actress' look inspired by the 'purity of Sita'
1. Kriti Sanon's Adipurush trailer launch look
On Tuesday, Adipurush makers launched the trailer of Adipurush in Mumbai and the event was attended by the crew and cast of the film. Kriti Sanon looked mesmerizing in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's off-white saree. She completed her look with a bun hairstyle and carried a gajara.
2. Kriti Sanon's vintage Kerela Saree
On Wednesday, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared a reel of Kriti Sanon's simple yet classy look in the caption, the designer duo revealed that Kriti's saree is a double-drape saree featuring a mix of off-white khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold khadi block print. The mustard Frisha resham blouse had intricate detailing of tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.
3. Kriti Sanon give regal vibes at Adipurush trailer launch
Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukriti Grover and accessorized her look with earrings, ornate gold bangles, and statement rings. The actress draped the saree traditionally. While talking about her role as Janaki in the movie, the actress said, "I had respect and admiration for this character but it all got amplified as I shot for this movie. I could understand this character in detail. For me, Janaki represented the combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind. I've given my 200 percent. They were gods, we are mere humans. So, if there's any kind of shortcoming, please forgive me."
4. Kriti Sanon's saree inspiration
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla revealed that Kriti Sanon's custom-made saree was inspired by the "purity of Sita" and said, "It is about revival, it's about Sita,
it's about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it's about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection!"
5. Kriti Sanon work front
Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. the actress will be seen playing the role of Janaki in the movie alongside Prabhas who will be seen essaying the role of Raghava. The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayan and also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie is scheduled to release on June 16. Other than this, the actress also has Vikas Bahl's Ganpath in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.