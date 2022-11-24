Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death

While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about actor Vikram Gokhale.

Vikram Gokhale health update: At 10 a.m. today, a meeting between Vikram Gokhale's family and his doctors took place. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital confirmed that the actor is critically ill and on a ventilator, but he is very much alive. News of his passing is inaccurate. While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about the veteran actor.