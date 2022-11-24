Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death

While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about actor Vikram Gokhale.
Vikram Gokhale health update: At 10 a.m. today, a meeting between Vikram Gokhale's family and his doctors took place. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital confirmed that the actor is critically ill and on a ventilator, but he is very much alive. News of his passing is inaccurate. While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about the veteran actor.
1. Vikram Gokhale's death news
Last night, Vikram Gokhale's death news had gone viral on social media. Post which, the actor's family said that he is alive and there is no truth to the news.
2. Vikram Gokhale's movies
Gokhale has made appearances in a number of Marathi and Bollywood movies, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998), which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Agneepath (1990), which starred Amitabh Bachchan.
3. Vikram Gokhale's awards
He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi movie Anumati.
4. Vikram Gokhale's directing debut
He made his directing debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.
5. Vikram Gokhale's family members
Vikram Gokhale has his wife Vrushali Gokhle and two daughters in his immediate family.