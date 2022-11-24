Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3005077
HomePhotos

Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death

While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about actor Vikram Gokhale.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Vikram Gokhale health update: At 10 a.m. today, a meeting between Vikram Gokhale's family and his doctors took place. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital confirmed that the actor is critically ill and on a ventilator, but he is very much alive. News of his passing is inaccurate. While prayers pour in from around the world, here's all you need to know about the veteran actor.

1. Vikram Gokhale's death news

Vikram Gokhale's death news
1/5

Last night, Vikram Gokhale's death news had gone viral on social media. Post which, the actor's family said that he is alive and there is no truth to the news.

2. Vikram Gokhale's movies

Vikram Gokhale's movies
2/5

Gokhale has made appearances in a number of Marathi and Bollywood movies, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998), which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Agneepath (1990), which starred Amitabh Bachchan. 

3. Vikram Gokhale's awards

Vikram Gokhale's awards
3/5

He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi movie Anumati.

4. Vikram Gokhale's directing debut

Vikram Gokhale's directing debut
4/5

He made his directing debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

5. Vikram Gokhale's family members

Vikram Gokhale's family members
5/5

Vikram Gokhale has his wife Vrushali Gokhle and two daughters in his immediate family.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt mesmerises in gown, Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in tuxedo in latest romantic photos, fans say 'couple goals'
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pose candidly with paps; Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Huma Qureshi attend wedding reception
Meet Lovekesh Kataria: Elvish Yadav's close friend, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant who lied to father, spent his fees on...
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup Final: Rohit Sharma joins Kane Williamson in elite list, becomes first Indian captain to....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews