KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre

Some glimpses of Sunil Shetty's beautiful farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station near Mumbai, where Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 23, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, popularly known as Anna, does not need any introduction, the actor has earned a lot of name in Bollywood and everyone is a fan of his action as well as dialogue.

Sunil Shetty has many luxurious houses, and a farmhouse in Khandala is one of them, where his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married today. We have brought some glimpses of his beautiful and luxurious farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station near Mumbai. 

1. Jahaan

Jahaan
1/8

The name of this lavish house of Sunil Shetty has been named by his wife's father, Jahaan. It will be very refreshing to see Sunil's beautiful mansion-like house amidst the green mountains. High ceilings, glass windows, doors, and plants of the house, decorated with items made of clay.

2. Garden area, windmill and solar energy system

Garden area, windmill and solar energy system
2/8

The garden area of his bungalow is also there. It is said that it took five years to design this house, Sunil Shetty, his house also has a windmill and solar energy system.

3. Amenities

Amenities
3/8

Spread over 6200 sq ft, this lavish farmhouse has a private garden, swimming pool, double height living room, 5 bedrooms and kitchen. Along with this, there is every kind of luxury facility in the house, Anna often comes here with his family.

4. Pets

Pets
4/8

Seeing the farmhouse of Sunil, one feels like an island. Sunil has many grade dan dogs here. With whom Sunil is often seen playing.

5. Designers

Designers
5/8

This farmhouse of Sunil Shetty has been designed by Alan Abraham, brother of architect John Abraham. At the same time, its interior and furniture have been prepared by Sunil Shetty's wife Mana.

6. Gautam Buddha

Gautam Buddha
6/8

There is also a very beautiful statue of Gautam Buddha in this farmhouse. Which further enhances the beauty of this place. The beauty of this luxurious farm house of Sunil is made on sight.

7. Khandala hilltop home

Khandala hilltop home
7/8

Sunil Shetty's holiday home looks so grand and luxurious that anyone would want to settle there. There is no such thing as a luxury that Sunil Shetty has not arranged in his house.

8. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding
8/8

Superstar Sunil Shetty's actress-daughter Athiya Shetty is going to tie the knot with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul on January 23. The actress will tie the knot at father Sunil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Sunil Shetty's Khandala house has also been decorated for this wedding. Decorations and lighting can be seen everywhere in the actor's Khandala house. 

