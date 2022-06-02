KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Lata Mangeshkar: Legendary musicians whose demise has shocked the entire nation in 2022

From the sudden demise of KK to the heartbreaking news of Lata Mangeshkar's death, here is a list of musical legends who have passed away in 2022.

It has just been five months since we stepped into 2022, but the year has been tough for the Indian music industry as legendary artists like Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, and others left for their heavenly abode. Just two days after we heard the shocking news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, the tragic death of KK pierced our hearts. Here's a look at a few musical legends who have passed away in 2022 so far. (All Images: File Photos)