KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Lata Mangeshkar: Legendary musicians whose demise has shocked the entire nation in 2022

From the sudden demise of KK to the heartbreaking news of Lata Mangeshkar's death, here is a list of musical legends who have passed away in 2022.
It has just been five months since we stepped into 2022, but the year has been tough for the Indian music industry as legendary artists like Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, and others left for their heavenly abode. Just two days after we heard the shocking news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, the tragic death of KK pierced our hearts. Here's a look at a few musical legends who have passed away in 2022 so far. (All Images: File Photos)
1. KK’s sudden demise at 53
Singer KK died at 53 on the night of May 31 after performing at a musical concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. His sudden demise left the entire country shocked. Some of his most popular songs include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Beete Lamhe, Khuda Jaane, and others.
2. Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28
Well-known Punjabi singer and Congress member Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in an inter-gang rivalry near his ancestral village in Punjab on May 29, 2022. His death came as a huge shock to his fans and followers across the nation.
3. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92
Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, passed away on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failure. The whole country had mourned her death terming it a black day for the Indian music industry.
4. Bappi Lahiri died at 69
Bappi Lahiri, known as Disco King of Bollywood, breathed his last on February 15, 2022. Known lovingly as Bappi Da, the veteran singer and composer had completed his 50 years in the music industry in 2019.
5. Taz's shocking death at 54
The pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taaz died on 29 April 2022, suffering from liver failure after which he slipped into a coma. The lead singer of Stereo Nation band sang some popular Bollywood tracks like It’s Magic, and Daaru Vich Pyaar among others.
6. Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma breathed his last at 84
Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, the legendary Santoor maestro, passed away on May 10, 2022, due to cardiac arrest. He, along with Hariprasad Chaurasia, had composed music for several popular Bollywood films like Silsila, Darr, and Lamhe.