KK funeral: Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, Abhijeet Bhattacharya arrive for late singer's last rites

Singer KK's funeral will happen today in Mumbai, and several celebrities have arrived to pay respect to the late singer.

  • Jun 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

The death of legendary singer KK has left everyone numb. KK's funeral will take place in Mumbai, and eminent personalities from the film industry have arrived to pay respect to the departed soul. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Salim Merchant

Music composer-singer Salim Merchant arrived at KK's house.

2. Javed Ali

Noted singer Javed Ali also arrived at the late singer's place for the funeral. 

3. Hariharan

Veteran singer Hariharan also arrived at KK's house, and he was certainly upset over the tragic loss of young talent. 

