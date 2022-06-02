KK funeral: Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, Abhijeet Bhattacharya arrive for late singer's last rites

Singer KK's funeral will happen today in Mumbai, and several celebrities have arrived to pay respect to the late singer.

The death of legendary singer KK has left everyone numb. KK's funeral will take place in Mumbai, and eminent personalities from the film industry have arrived to pay respect to the departed soul. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)