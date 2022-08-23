KK birth anniversary: From Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Khuda Jaane, best romantic songs of the late singer

Popular playback singer KK passed away on May 31. Here's a look at six of the best romantic songs by the late singer on his birth anniversary.
Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, breathed his last on May 31 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. One of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema, KK recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. The singer would have turned 54 today. Here's a look at six of the best romantic songs by KK on his birth anniversary. (All images: YouTube stills)
1. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai
Featured on Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut, this beautiful song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai was crooned by KK, composed by Pritam, and written by Sayeed Quadri for Anurag Basu's romantic thriller Gangster: A Love Story which also featured Shiney Ahuja.
2. Khuda Jaane
This soothing track, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned down by Anvita Dutt, was voiced by KK along with Shilpa Rao for the romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno and was picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. KK won his only major singing award for Khuda Jaane when he was honoured with the Best Playback Singer - Male at the Screen Awards.
3. Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai
KK collaborated again with Pritam and Sayeed Quadri for this rock melody Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai for Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama Woh Lamhe and the song was featured on Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut.
4. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera
This lilting melody, picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori, was composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Nasir Faraaz. KK sang the free-flowing track Dil Kyun Yeh Mera with ease and perfection for Anurag Basu's romantic action thriller Kites.
5. Aankhon Mein Teri
Featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, this lovely track was a brilliant KK solo show. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and even written by Vishal Dadlani, Aankhon Mein Teri is from Farah Khan's reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om.
6. Tadap Tadap
It was this track that made everyone in Bollywood notice KK as this heartbreak song is one of the toughest songs rendered by KK. Ismail Darbar composed the track and Mehboob wrote the lyrics for this Salman Khan song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.