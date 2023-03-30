Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa

As Ajay Devgn's Bholaa managed to impress audiences, here is the list of upcoming films which are remakes of South hits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 30, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

On March 30, Ajay Devgn's actioner Bholaa was released with favourable reviews. The movie is the official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi (2019), and this is the second consecutive remake starring Ajay after Drishyam 2. After Bholaa, there are other South films' Hindi remakes that are lined up for release. Let's take a look at it.  (Image source: File photo) 

1. Gumraah

Gumraah
1/5

The next South remake in Bollywood, scheduled to release is Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Gumraah. The action-thriller is the official remake of the 2019 hit Tamil film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay in dual roles. Gumraah will release in cinemas on April 7. 

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
2/5

The much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official adaptation of Ajith Kumar's Veeram (2014). KKBKKJ will release in cinemas on April 21. 

3. Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru
3/5

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan-starrer Soorarai Pottru is the official remake of the 2020 hit film of the same name. The original drama stars Suriya, and he has produced Tamil as well as Hindi versions. 

4. Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi
4/5

Before Baahubali, Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli broke multiple records with their action drama Chatrapathi (2005). Eighteen years after its release, the movie is been remade in Hindi with Bellamkonda Srinivas. Chatrapathi Hindi remake will release in cinemas on May 12. 

5. Anniyan

Anniyan
5/5

Among the titles mentioned above, this is the only film that has clarity on the release date. Shankar-directed, Vikram-starrer Anniyan was a blockbuster in Tamil. The Hindi remake stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, the film landed in legal controversy too. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.