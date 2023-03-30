Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa

As Ajay Devgn's Bholaa managed to impress audiences, here is the list of upcoming films which are remakes of South hits.

On March 30, Ajay Devgn's actioner Bholaa was released with favourable reviews. The movie is the official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi (2019), and this is the second consecutive remake starring Ajay after Drishyam 2. After Bholaa, there are other South films' Hindi remakes that are lined up for release. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: File photo)