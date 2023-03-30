Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa

As Ajay Devgn's Bholaa managed to impress audiences, here is the list of upcoming films which are remakes of South hits.
On March 30, Ajay Devgn's actioner Bholaa was released with favourable reviews. The movie is the official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi (2019), and this is the second consecutive remake starring Ajay after Drishyam 2. After Bholaa, there are other South films' Hindi remakes that are lined up for release. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: File photo)
1. Gumraah
The next South remake in Bollywood, scheduled to release is Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Gumraah. The action-thriller is the official remake of the 2019 hit Tamil film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay in dual roles. Gumraah will release in cinemas on April 7.
2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
The much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official adaptation of Ajith Kumar's Veeram (2014). KKBKKJ will release in cinemas on April 21.
3. Soorarai Pottru
Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan-starrer Soorarai Pottru is the official remake of the 2020 hit film of the same name. The original drama stars Suriya, and he has produced Tamil as well as Hindi versions.
4. Chatrapathi
Before Baahubali, Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli broke multiple records with their action drama Chatrapathi (2005). Eighteen years after its release, the movie is been remade in Hindi with Bellamkonda Srinivas. Chatrapathi Hindi remake will release in cinemas on May 12.
5. Anniyan
Among the titles mentioned above, this is the only film that has clarity on the release date. Shankar-directed, Vikram-starrer Anniyan was a blockbuster in Tamil. The Hindi remake stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, the film landed in legal controversy too.