Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

This actor was found dead in Thailand during a trip.
Today, we will talk about Kumar Sahu, a Bollywood actor and filmmaker from the mid-20th century, who was the son of a Prime Minister. Although he wasn't as famous as some of his co-stars, his work left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Unfortunately, Sahu experienced a failed marriage and was found dead in Thailand.
Let's take a look at his life:
1. Early Life
Kishore Sahu was born in what is now Rajnandgaon district, India. His father was the prime minister under the Raja of Rajnandgaon State. Sahu studied at the University of Nagpur, where he completed his graduation in 1937 while also participating in the freedom struggle.
2. Love for storytelling
His literary background and fascination with storytelling would later influence his work in films, both as an actor and a filmmaker.
3. Debut
Kishore Sahu began his film career in the late 1930s. He made his acting debut in the film Jeevan Prabhat (1937) and quickly gained recognition for his talent. Over the years, he appeared in several successful films, becoming known for his versatility and powerful performances.
Some of his notable films as an actor include Veer Kunal (1945), Kunwara Baap (1942), and Hamlet (1954), where he portrayed the complex character of Shakespeare's tragic hero.
4. Saw failed marriage
Kishore Sahu was briefly married to Snehprabha Pradhan, his co-star from Punar Milan (1940). Their marriage ended in 1943 after a court battle. He later married Preeti, a Kumaoni Brahmin, and they had four children: Vimal Sahu, Naina Sahu, Mamta Sahu, and Rohit Sahu.
5. Death
Kishore Sahu's life came to a tragic end on August 22, 1980. While on a trip to Thailand, Sahu was found dead.
Kishore Sahu's legacy in Indian cinema is one of creativity and innovation. He was a multifaceted artist who left behind a body of work that continues to be appreciated for its artistic depth and emotional resonance.