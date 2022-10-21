Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash

Take a look at photos of celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash.

Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, had a Diwali celebration at his home. Many Bollywood A-listers were spotted attending the Diwali 2022 party, including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.