Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash

Take a look at photos of celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash.
Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, had a Diwali celebration at his home. Many Bollywood A-listers were spotted attending the Diwali 2022 party, including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
1. Kiara Advani stuns in her ethnic attire
In a gorgeous golden saree, Kiara Advani looked stunning at Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 party.
2. Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in saree
Suhana Khan was seen looking her best in the gorgeous saree.
3. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif ooze couple goals
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen posing together as they arrived for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's green attire
The stunning Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning green lehenga choli at the star-studded party.
5. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor pose together
Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor were seen smiling wide for paps as they arrived for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
6. Siddhant Chaturvedi looks dapper in Kurta Pajama
Siddhant Chaturvedi was looking handsome as ever wearing an off-white Kurta Pajama at the party.