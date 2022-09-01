Search icon
Kiara Advani stuns netizens with red coral gown, black catsuit, photos go viral

Kiara Advani has given a double treat by sharing two distinctive looks

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 01, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

The Shershaah star Kiara Advani has brought the internet down with her latest photoshoot. Her two distinctive looks are a dual treat for her fans. Let's take a look. (Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram)

1/6

Let's start with Kiara Advani's red hot look in a coral gown. The Shershaah star donned the outfit for the special award night. 

2/6

As soon as Kiara shared the post, several netizens were stunned by her look, and they dropped heart emojis on her comment. 

3/6

Kiara Advani has been giving back-to-back hits in Bollywood. From Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, to Shershaah, JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara maintained her successful run at the box office. 

4/6

Here's the second look of Kiara Advani from the Filmfare Awards. Kiara dazzled the stage with her catsuit outfit. 

5/6

Kiara Advani gave a spectacular performance on stage. Here's a glimpse of her performance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

6/6

Kiara will continue to charm her audience as she will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha, and with Ram Charan in RC15.  

