5 . Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy

On February 28, 2024, two years after getting married, Kiara and Sidharth shared the best news of their first pregnancy. The duo shared a photo with a joint statement that says, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, and Sidharth was seen in Yodha. He will next be seen in Param Sundari.