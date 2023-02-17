Search icon
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned everyone's heads by looking dapper at their wedding reception. However, the actress' necklace garnered special attention in the celebration.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 17, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Jaisalmer. They organised a wedding reception in Mumbai, and the newlyweds looked charming while posing for the camera. However, the Kabir Singh actress' necklace gained special attention, and there is a story behind it. Let's get to know more about it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani).

1. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception
1/5

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a wedding reception for their colleagues and friends in Mumbai on February 12. 

2. Newlyweds Sid-Kiara posing with family

Newlyweds Sid-Kiara posing with family
2/5

Here, the newlyweds Sid-Kiara are posing for the paps with their family. For the celebration, Kiara wore stylish Manish Malhotra's black and white outfit. Advani impressed paps with her fishtail gown with a cream-toned silk top. Her look got completed with a special diamond and emerald necklace. 

3. Kiara Advani's necklace made with Zambia's special stones

Kiara Advani's necklace made with Zambia's special stones
3/5

Reportedly, the necklace Kiara wore at the reception with studded with Zambian green emerald stone. This shiny stone is also known as Panna, and it is considered to be the most valuable stone.  

4. What is the price of one green emerald stone Kiara wore?

What is the price of one green emerald stone Kiara wore?
4/5

When you search online, as per Venus Jewellers, you will be shocked to know that a tiny 3.32Ct untreated green emerald stone costs Rs 29,999.

 

5. A star-studded wedding reception of Sidharth-Kiara

A star-studded wedding reception of Sidharth-Kiara
5/5

Sid-Kiara's Mumbai reception was attended by the biggest names from Bollywood. Right from Ajay Devgn-Kajol to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher and others. 

