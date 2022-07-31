Search icon
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos

Take a look at Kiara Advani's stunning photos here:

  • Jul 30, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

The stunning Kiara Advani starred as MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story after making her acting debut in the comedy flick Fugly. She won appreciation for her performance as a sexually dissatisfied wife in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories and also received praise for her role as the lead actress in the political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu.

1. Kiara Advani in strapless bodycon dress

Kiara Advani in strapless bodycon dress
1/6

In this picture, Kiara Advani is sporting a gorgeous bodycon dress that accentuates her curves.

2. Kiara Advani stuns in halter neck dress

Kiara Advani stuns in halter neck dress
2/6

Kiara Advani is pictured donning a purple halter-neck outfit that suits her well.

3. Kiara Advani sizzles in corset top and skirt

Kiara Advani sizzles in corset top and skirt
3/6

In the photo, Kiara Advani is sporting a stunning skirt and light blue corset top that will leave you speechless.

4. Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in saree

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in saree
4/6

In the photograph, Kiara Advani can be seen donning a gorgeous saree with a contemporary flair. The corset-style blouse has no straps.

5. Kiara Advani amazes in sheer grey coloured dress

Kiara Advani amazes in sheer grey coloured dress
5/6

Kiara Advani is wearing a sheer grey dress which has a thigh-high slit.

6. Kiara Advani looks beautiful in yellow dress

Kiara Advani looks beautiful in yellow dress
6/6

In this photo, Kiara Advani is the epitome of grace. She is seen donning a gorgeous yellow dress.

