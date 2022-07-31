Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos

The stunning Kiara Advani starred as MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story after making her acting debut in the comedy flick Fugly. She won appreciation for her performance as a sexually dissatisfied wife in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories and also received praise for her role as the lead actress in the political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu.