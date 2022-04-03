KGF Chapter 2 star Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous in multicoloured dress, photos go VIRAL

Take a look at the most recent photos uploaded by Raveena Tandon on her Instagram profile.
Raveena Tandon can't stop smiling in the latest set of pictures that the actress has uploaded on her Instagram account. The 47-year-old actress looks glamorous in a multicoloured dress in the photos that have gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook. (All images: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)
Have a look at the photos of the 'KGF Chapter 2' actress.
1. Raveena Tandon - KGF Chapter 2
Raveena Tandon will be seen portraying the role of Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the Yash-led upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2', the sequel to the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time 'KGF Chapter 1' released in December 2018. Set in 1981, Raveena's character Ramika will do anything to stop Yash's Rocky Bhai as seen in the action-packed trailer.
2. Raveena Tandon - OTT debut
Raveena recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller series 'Aranyak' released on Netflix in December 2021. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra solving the murder mystery in the fictional town of Sironah. The sequel of the series has already been announced by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan's husband.
3. Raveena Tandon's caption
For Raveena, Sundays are dedicated to her family with no work as she captioned her set of photographs as "Coz Sundays be like … my Happy day! #familytime #noworkday #funtimes". She also credited the clothing brand, jewellery designer, her stylist, her hair and makeup artist, her manager and the photographer in the caption.
4. Raveena Tandon's family
Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Her husband owns the film distribution company 'AA Films'. Apart from Bollywood superhits, his company has also distributed South blockbusters such as 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', 'KGF Chapter 1', and 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
5. Raveena Tandon - National Film Award
Apart from starring in films across genres like 'Mohra', Dulhe Raja', 'Maatr', 'Shool' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Raveena Tandon won her first and only National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as a mentally and physically abused wife Durga in Kalpana Lajmi's drama 'Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence'.