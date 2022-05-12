KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Sholay, movies with highest footfalls

Footfalls is the total number of tickets sold or film watched by the audience in a theatre. With KGF Chapter 2 crossing over 400 crores, many are saying that it has registered the highest footfalls in recent time. However, as per the Lallantop article, Yash's film has recorded fewer sales of tickets than Khan's film. So, here we are with 6 all-time blockbusters that registered the highest footfalls. (All images file photos) (All figures mentioned are from Lallantop taking inputs from Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India )