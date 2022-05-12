KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Sholay, movies with highest footfalls

As KGF Chapter 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film, we are you to discuss movies that registered the highest footfalls.
Footfalls is the total number of tickets sold or film watched by the audience in a theatre. With KGF Chapter 2 crossing over 400 crores, many are saying that it has registered the highest footfalls in recent time. However, as per the Lallantop article, Yash's film has recorded fewer sales of tickets than Khan's film. So, here we are with 6 all-time blockbusters that registered the highest footfalls. (All images file photos) (All figures mentioned are from Lallantop taking inputs from Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India )
1. Sholay
According to IMDB, the 1975 historic blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra has an unbeatable record of 18 million tickets sold during its theatrical run.
2. Gadar Ek Prem Katha
The much-celebrated, icnoic partition-drama of Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel had a record of 5.05 crores tickets sold during it's theartircal run.
3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Sooraj Bharjatya's family drama starring Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit was also a gigantic blockbuster, and as per Box Office India's input, the film has sold 7.39 crores of tickets.
4. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
SS Rajamouli's epic war drama was released with much fanfare in 2017. As per the record, the film has been watched by 5.25 crores people.
5. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic romantic drama proved to be one of the most successful films in India. During its theatrical run, the film sold 4.70 crores of tickets.
6. Raja Hindustani
The 1996 romantic drama starring Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. As per the data, the film has sold 4.09 crores of tickets
7. KGF Chapter 2
As per the reports of Pinkvilla, till now, Yash's actioner has sold 1.77 crores of tickets, and this is lesser than Aamir Khan's Dangal which sold 3.70 crores tickets during its theatrical business.