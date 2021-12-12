Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora: B'town sirens who looked hot in the bodycon outfit

Our lovely ladies from Bollywood are slaying the body-hugging dress, and how! Check out our list of enchantresses.
Bollywood divas never fail to tempt their fans with their beauty. Whatever they touch turns into gold. But, these sirens turn into a hot beauty when they wear an alluring bodycon dress. So, here we are with 7 actresses who nailed the look.
1. Katrina Kaif
We begin our list by mentioning the latest dulhaniya of the town. Apart from looking pretty in traditional, Katrina Kaif slays fashion police with her curves in this white dress. (Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
2. Sara Ali Khan
If the 'Atrangi Re' star Sara Ali Khan looks magnificently gracious in a simple salwar suit, she captivates her fans in this black bodycon dress too. (Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
3. Jacqueline Fernandez
Here we are with the lady who bewitched fans with her 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.' Jackqueline Fernandez looks fabulous with her bossy attitude in this outfit, doesn't she? (Source: Jackqueline Fernandez Instagram)
4. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is setting a benchmark in fitness, and with her fashion game, she can also be hailed as the 'ultimate siren.' (Image source: Malaika Arora Instagram)
5. Disha Patani
The 'Malang' actress keeps raising the temperature in the digital world, and here's another proof of Disha setting new fashion goals. (Source: Disha Patani Instagram)
6. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is the fashionista of the town. The 'Roohi' star always impresses with her fashion statements, and here's another proof of it. (Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
7. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi deserves special mention as the 'Bhuj' temptress looks charmingly graceful in her glittery outfit. (Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram)