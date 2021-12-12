Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora: B'town sirens who looked hot in the bodycon outfit

Our lovely ladies from Bollywood are slaying the body-hugging dress, and how! Check out our list of enchantresses.

Bollywood divas never fail to tempt their fans with their beauty. Whatever they touch turns into gold. But, these sirens turn into a hot beauty when they wear an alluring bodycon dress. So, here we are with 7 actresses who nailed the look.