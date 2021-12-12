Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora: B'town sirens who looked hot in the bodycon outfit

Our lovely ladies from Bollywood are slaying the body-hugging dress, and how! Check out our list of enchantresses.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 12, 2021, 11:48 AM IST

Bollywood divas never fail to tempt their fans with their beauty. Whatever they touch turns into gold. But, these sirens turn into a hot beauty when they wear an alluring bodycon dress. So, here we are with 7 actresses who nailed the look. 

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
1/7

We begin our list by mentioning the latest dulhaniya of the town. Apart from looking pretty in traditional, Katrina Kaif slays fashion police with her curves in this white dress. (Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

2. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
2/7

If the 'Atrangi Re' star Sara Ali Khan looks magnificently gracious in a simple salwar suit, she captivates her fans in this black bodycon dress too. (Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
3/7

Here we are with the lady who bewitched fans with her 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.' Jackqueline Fernandez looks fabulous with her bossy attitude in this outfit, doesn't she? (Source: Jackqueline Fernandez Instagram)

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/7

Malaika Arora is setting a benchmark in fitness, and with her fashion game, she can also be hailed as the 'ultimate siren.' (Image source: Malaika Arora Instagram) 

5. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
5/7

The 'Malang' actress keeps raising the temperature in the digital world, and here's another proof of Disha setting new fashion goals. (Source: Disha Patani Instagram) 

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor is the fashionista of the town. The 'Roohi' star always impresses with her fashion statements, and here's another proof of it. (Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

7. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
7/7

Nora Fatehi deserves special mention as the 'Bhuj' temptress looks charmingly graceful in her glittery outfit. (Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.