FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...

IPL 2026 Auction: 1,355 players from 14 countries register for 77 slots, Venkatesh Iyer leads Rs 2 crore base price list

While Markets Bleed, BNB Thrived: How Network Metrics Drove a Record-Breaking Rally

Technology and Trust in Cross-Border Medical Travel

True Balance Loan – Your Backup Plan for Any Financial Crisis

Designing Influence: How Devyani Pare Turns Packs into Powerhouses

'Imran Khan alive but...': Former Pakistan PM's sister after meeting him in jail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Here is the business breakdown of the three makeup and beauty brands owned by three of the most popular Bollywood actresses - Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty, Deepika Padukone's 82°E, and Kriti Sanon's Hyphen.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 02, 2025, 07:07 PM IST

1.Deepika Padukone's 82°E

Deepika Padukone's 82°E
1

In November 2022, Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E (pronounced Eighty-Two East) and its name is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India. It has reported net losses of Rs 12.30 crore in 2024-25 financial year. The company's revenue has also decreased by over 30% from Rs 21.21 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 14.66 crore in 2024-25.

Advertisement

2.Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
2

Kriti Sanon, who is receiving immense love and acclaim from the audiences and critics for her brilliant performance as Mukti, in the recently released romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, launched Hyphen on her 33rd birthday on July 27, 2023. Hyphen is valued at Rs 207.50 crore, and has generated Rs 400 crore in revenue in two years.

3.Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty
3

Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress. It has recorded a 46% increase in gross sales from last year. Its GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) was recorded as Rs 240 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. By FY 2026, the gross sales of Katrina's brand will touch Rs 350 crore.

4.Katrina Kaif is the 'guinea pig' for Kay Beauty products

Katrina Kaif is the 'guinea pig' for Kay Beauty products
4

While talking to Outlook in a recent interview, Katrina said that she is the "guinea pig" for the Kay Beauty products. She stated, "I test everything myself. I’ll wear samples for 12-hour shoot days, in the heat and under lights, to see how it sits on the skin, how it feels after hours, and whether it still looks fresh. Having sensitive skin, I’m very conscious about what ingredients we use and how gentle but effective they are."

TRENDING NOW

5.More about Kay Beauty

More about Kay Beauty
5

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, launched Kay Beauty in 2019. It includes an array of products including lipsticks, foundations, highlighters, and blush compacts. The brand has a strong presence in the Middle East and was launched in the United Kingdom recently in September 2025.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka?
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi p
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement