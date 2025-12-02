Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 02, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone's 82°E
In November 2022, Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E (pronounced Eighty-Two East) and its name is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India. It has reported net losses of Rs 12.30 crore in 2024-25 financial year. The company's revenue has also decreased by over 30% from Rs 21.21 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 14.66 crore in 2024-25.
2.Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Kriti Sanon, who is receiving immense love and acclaim from the audiences and critics for her brilliant performance as Mukti, in the recently released romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, launched Hyphen on her 33rd birthday on July 27, 2023. Hyphen is valued at Rs 207.50 crore, and has generated Rs 400 crore in revenue in two years.
3.Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty
Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress. It has recorded a 46% increase in gross sales from last year. Its GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) was recorded as Rs 240 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. By FY 2026, the gross sales of Katrina's brand will touch Rs 350 crore.
4.Katrina Kaif is the 'guinea pig' for Kay Beauty products
While talking to Outlook in a recent interview, Katrina said that she is the "guinea pig" for the Kay Beauty products. She stated, "I test everything myself. I’ll wear samples for 12-hour shoot days, in the heat and under lights, to see how it sits on the skin, how it feels after hours, and whether it still looks fresh. Having sensitive skin, I’m very conscious about what ingredients we use and how gentle but effective they are."
5.More about Kay Beauty
Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, launched Kay Beauty in 2019. It includes an array of products including lipsticks, foundations, highlighters, and blush compacts. The brand has a strong presence in the Middle East and was launched in the United Kingdom recently in September 2025.