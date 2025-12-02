Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

4 . Katrina Kaif is the 'guinea pig' for Kay Beauty products

4

While talking to Outlook in a recent interview, Katrina said that she is the "guinea pig" for the Kay Beauty products. She stated, "I test everything myself. I’ll wear samples for 12-hour shoot days, in the heat and under lights, to see how it sits on the skin, how it feels after hours, and whether it still looks fresh. Having sensitive skin, I’m very conscious about what ingredients we use and how gentle but effective they are."