Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's sizzling, hot photos on her birthday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 15, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Katrina Kaif is an abosulte diva. She is one of those actors that never fails to astound her audience. Vicky Kaushal and her were sighted at the airport; they were travelling to celebrate Katrina's birthday. Couple has flown from Mumbai to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday amid rumours of her pregnancy.

1. Katrina Kaif in orange dress

Katrina Kaif in orange dress
1/6

In the photo, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting an orange body-con dress.

2. Katrina Kaif stuns in printed dress

Katrina Kaif stuns in printed dress
2/6

Katrina Kaif can be seen posing in front of a picturesque setting while wearing a colourful outfit and leaving her hair open.

3. Katrina Kaif sizzles in white bikini

Katrina Kaif sizzles in white bikini
3/6

Katrina Kaif is wearing a white bikini that looks flawless on her.

4. Katrina Kaif poses wearing black bikini

Katrina Kaif poses wearing black bikini
4/6

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a black bikini and she accessorised her look with a massive hat.

5. Katrina Kaif looks breathtaking in beachwear

Katrina Kaif looks breathtaking in beachwear
5/6

For a photo shoot for an ad in the Maldives, Katrina Kaif wore this bikini and looked absolutely stunning.

6. Katrina Kaif looks drool-worthy in multicoloured bikini

Katrina Kaif looks drool-worthy in multicoloured bikini
6/6

In this colourful bikini, The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif exudes swoon-worthy good looks.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.