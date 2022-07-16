Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's sizzling, hot photos on her birthday.
Katrina Kaif is an abosulte diva. She is one of those actors that never fails to astound her audience. Vicky Kaushal and her were sighted at the airport; they were travelling to celebrate Katrina's birthday. Couple has flown from Mumbai to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday amid rumours of her pregnancy.
1. Katrina Kaif in orange dress
In the photo, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting an orange body-con dress.
2. Katrina Kaif stuns in printed dress
Katrina Kaif can be seen posing in front of a picturesque setting while wearing a colourful outfit and leaving her hair open.
3. Katrina Kaif sizzles in white bikini
Katrina Kaif is wearing a white bikini that looks flawless on her.
4. Katrina Kaif poses wearing black bikini
Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a black bikini and she accessorised her look with a massive hat.
5. Katrina Kaif looks breathtaking in beachwear
For a photo shoot for an ad in the Maldives, Katrina Kaif wore this bikini and looked absolutely stunning.
6. Katrina Kaif looks drool-worthy in multicoloured bikini
In this colourful bikini, The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif exudes swoon-worthy good looks.