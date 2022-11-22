Search icon
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral

Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple to thank the Lord for blessing him with one of the best years of his career.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 22, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Rooh Baba of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Mandir to thank the lord for blessing him with one of the most exciting times of his career. The Shehzada star was spotted in a plain white kurta, and he even posed for the paps before heading towards the temple. (Image source: Special arrangement) 

1. The perfect way to celebrate birthday Kartik Aaryan

The perfect way to celebrate birthday Kartik Aaryan
1/5

Indeed, there can't be a better way to celebrate your special day than taking the blessings of the almighty. 

2. Kartik Aaryan's way of thanking the Lord

Kartik Aaryan's way of thanking the Lord
2/5

Dressed up in a plain white kurta, Kartik Aaryan came before the lord to thank him for blessing him with the title of 'saviour' and giving him one of the biggest blockbusters, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

3. The humble boy- Kartik Aaryan

The humble boy- Kartik Aaryan
3/5

When one gets success, be humble. Kartik strongly believes in it, and this photos is a proof. 

4. Kartik Aaryan leading biggest franchise

Kartik Aaryan leading biggest franchise
4/5

Kartik is on a roll. After heading a horror-comedy franchise, the actor is geared for multiple releases in 2023. Kartik will be leading the biggest franchises of Aashiqui and Hera Pheri next year, and his fans are more than excited to see him in these films. 

5. From Shehzada to Hera Pheri 3, Kartik Aaryan's interesting line-up

From Shehzada to Hera Pheri 3, Kartik Aaryan's interesting line-up
5/5

Today, on his birthday, the makers of Shehzada unveiled the teaser of the upcoming entertainer. Before Shehzada, Kartik will be seen in Freddy. Post-Freddy, Kartik will be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India, Aashiqui 3, and Hera Pheri 3. 

