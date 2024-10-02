Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri set the stage at Manish Malhotra's fashion show at the Namo Bharat event in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the fashion show organised by Indian Minorities Foundation in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event titled Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage was organised as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, which was observed from September 17 (PM Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary).
The Bollywood stars were joined by cancer survivors, including celebs Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Hina Khan and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors at the special event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan looks suave in black
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, looked stylish and dapper in black bandhgala kurta and a silver floral embroidery jacket.
2. Triptii Dimri mesmerises in lehenga
Triptii Dimri, who will next be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, wowed the audience with her stunning look in an elegank pink and golen brocade lehenga.
3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri with Manish Malhotra
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri walked the ramp with the celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the end of the Namo Bharat event organised by Indian Minorities Foundation.
4. Kartik and Triptii will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik and Triptii will be seen together in the much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will also see Vidya Balan returning to the franchise after the first part. The upcoming film will see Kartik's Rooh Baba up against Vidya's Manjulika in a humorous and horror-filled ride.
5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again
Bhool Bhlaiyaa 3 will clash at the box office with Singham Again as both the threequels are slated to release on Diwali. The Rohit Shetty-directed action drama features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.