Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the fashion show organised by Indian Minorities Foundation in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event titled Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage was organised as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, which was observed from September 17 (PM Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary).



The Bollywood stars were joined by cancer survivors, including celebs Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Hina Khan and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors at the special event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)