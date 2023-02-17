Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office

Kartik Aaryan is ready to entertain the family audience with his first release of 2023, Shehzada. Let's take a glance at the film and the record it has already broken.

After starring in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and OTT hit Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is ready to impress his fans by going full mass. His new film Shehzada puts him into the league of masala entertainers, and the film has already gained enough buzz to have a great start at the box office. (Images source: File photo)