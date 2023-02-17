Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office

Kartik Aaryan is ready to entertain the family audience with his first release of 2023, Shehzada. Let's take a glance at the film and the record it has already broken.
After starring in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and OTT hit Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is ready to impress his fans by going full mass. His new film Shehzada puts him into the league of masala entertainers, and the film has already gained enough buzz to have a great start at the box office. (Images source: File photo)
1. Shehzada beats Pathaan!
When the theatrical trailer of Shehzada was released, within the next five days, it surpassed the views of this year's blockbuster hit Pathaan. On Jan 17, the views on Pathaan were 47 million. Whereas, Shehzada had already 65 million views.
2. Shehzada is official remake of?
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Just like the original, Shehzada is also backed by Arjun's father Allu Arvind.
3. Kartik Aaryan turned producer with Shehzada
Shehzada is special for Kartik Aaryan. The actor has made his debut as a producer with Shehzada. During the making, Kartik returned his remuneration to support the film, and he ended up becoming a producer of the film.
4. The phenominal pull of Kartik Aaryan at box office
Last year in 2021, several biggies ended up disappointing filmgoers. But Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 spread joy among cinema lovers and exhibitors. BB2 is regarded as Kartik's biggest hit. Later in December, Aaryan's next romantic thriller, Freddy, impressed the masses, and he became a certified bankable performer among the young stars.
5. Kartik Aaryan turned paparazzo at Shehzada premiere
On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan attended the grand premiere of Shehzada. After posing for camera, Kartik turned into paparazzo and posed with media photographers as well.