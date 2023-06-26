In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha releases in cinemas on Thursday, June 29.
Ahead of the worldwide release of Satyaprem Ki Katha on Thursday, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani opened the advance bookings for their romantic film in Mumbai on Monday, June 26. Check out the viral photos below.
1. Satyaprem Ki Katha advance booking begins
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani opened the advance bookings of their upcoming romantic film at the PVR box office window at the PVR Citi Mall at the Andheri West in Mumbai.
2. Kiara Advani's stunning look
Kiara Advani, who plays the titular character of Katha, looked stunning and gorgeous in the green bodycon dress.
3. Kartik Aaryan's striking appearance
Kartik Aaryan, who essays the titular character of Satyaprem aka Sattu, looked impressive in his cool casuals.
4. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's pairing
Kartik and Kiara will hope to recreate the blockbuster success of their 2022 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the upcoming film.
5. Satyaprem Ki Katha director
Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.