Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 officially kicked off with great fanfare, and it was attended by pioneer filmmakers and stars of Bollywood.
Marking the start of 11 days of celebration of Indian cinema and culture in Australia with Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Bollywood stars and filmmakers come together to celebrate the diversity of cinema.
1. Bollywood assembles to celebrate cinema with IIFM
IIFM was kickstarted with an official press conference attended by an illustrious lineup of stars and filmmakers, including heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, acclaimed filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Rima Das and other guests in Adarsh Gourav, Lakshya, Sona Mohapatra.
2. Kartik Aaryan on representing Bollywood on international stage
Attending the inauguration of IIFM, Kartik Aaryan said, "This is my second time at IFFM. Really looking forward to the festival this year. And also excited to see the films that are part of the festival this year”.
3. Karan Johar on what sets IIFM apart from other festivals
Karan Johar said, "I’m extremely excited about watching the opening night film. What sets IFFM apart from other festivals is its true standing for diversity. It’s one of those festivals that truly champions inclusivity in every regard."
4. Imtiaz Ali with Nora Fatehi
Here's filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Nora Fatehi smiling at the press conference of IIFM 2024. Scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 25, 2024, in Melbourne, the festival will celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema with screenings across various Indian languages, as well as cultural programs that highlight the rich heritage shared by the two countries.
5. Adarsh Gourav and Nora Fatehi
Here's Guns and Gulaabs actor Adarsh Gourav and Nora Fatehi posing after the press conference. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of storytelling, cultural exchange, and artistic collaboration, featuring a packed schedule of film screenings, panel discussions and several other special events.
Read: Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.