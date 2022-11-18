Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show

At a recent fashion award show, noted celebs from Bollywood and the television industry came together and rocked the red carpet look.
The biggest talents of the Bollywood and the Television industry come together for a reputated Beauty Awards, and it turned out to become one of the biggest events of the week. Let's take a look at celebs that charmed the red carpet. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan
We start our list with Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star even received the Superstar Of The Year award, and he shared his gratitude on social media.
2. Deepika Padukone
Next we have Pathaan star Deepika Padukone. Kartik and Deepika bumped into each other on the red carpet, and together, they posed for a picture-perfect moment.
3. Sobhita Dhulipala
Major star Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled the Beauty Awards with her enchanting charm.
4. Kriti Sanon
Mimi star Kriti Sanon posed for the paps and added more value to the event with her captivating smile.
5. Hina Khan
We end our list with Television's favourite Hina Khan. The Bigg Boss 11 star looked charming in the sea-green gown.