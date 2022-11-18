Search icon
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show

At a recent fashion award show, noted celebs from Bollywood and the television industry came together and rocked the red carpet look.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 18, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

The biggest talents of the Bollywood and the Television industry come together for a reputated Beauty Awards, and it turned out to become one of the biggest events of the week. Let's take a look at celebs that charmed the red carpet. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
1/5

We start our list with Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star even received the Superstar Of The Year award, and he shared his gratitude on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared (@kartikaaryan)

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
2/5

Next we have Pathaan star Deepika Padukone. Kartik and Deepika bumped into each other on the red carpet, and together, they posed for a picture-perfect moment. 

3. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala
3/5

Major star Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled the Beauty Awards with her enchanting charm. 

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
4/5

Mimi star Kriti Sanon posed for the paps and added more value to the event with her captivating smile. 

5. Hina Khan

Hina Khan
5/5

We end our list with Television's favourite Hina Khan. The Bigg Boss 11 star looked charming in the sea-green gown.  

