Kareena Kapoor Khan set internet on fire with her black pantsuit, hints about shooting Koffee With Karan 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan took away the internet by storm by posting a carousel post in which the Good Newwz star is setting new fashion goals by acing the blank pantsuit like a boss. However, the caption of the post has drawn our attention. It seems like Kareena will soon be seen in Karan Johar's ongoing chat show. (All images source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)