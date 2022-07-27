Search icon
Kareena Kapoor Khan set internet on fire with her black pantsuit, hints about shooting Koffee With Karan 7

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the next guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7? The star has dropped a major hint.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 27, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan took away the internet by storm by posting a carousel post in which the Good Newwz star is setting new fashion goals by acing the blank pantsuit like a boss. However, the caption of the post has drawn our attention. It seems like Kareena will soon be seen in Karan Johar's ongoing chat show. (All images source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

1. The lady in black

1/6

Kareena donned the black pantsuit like a boss, and she clearly stated, "I like my Koffee black (with black heart emoji)." You can understand her hint, right? 

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan will spice up Karan Johar's show

2/6

Till now celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have appeared on Karan's show. Kareena Kapoor's addition will surely make the 7th season interesting. 

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship with Koffee With Karan

3/6

Kareena has been an integral part of Karan Johar's show, and she has appeared in multiple seasons. 

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar's bond

4/6

Kareena and Karan share a decades-old relationship. She has been one of Karan's favourite actresses, and she has showcased her acting skills in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kurbaan, We Are Family and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Kareena posted this picture for the occasion of Karan's 50th birthday.

5. Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film

5/6

Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on August 11. 

6. Other projects of Kareena Kapoor Khan

6/6

Kareena will also make her debut on the OTT platform by headling a feature film with Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma. 

