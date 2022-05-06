Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, others arrive in style at Karisma Kapoor's dinner party

Take a peek at how celebs dressed up for Karisma Kapoor's dinner party.
On Thursday night, Karisma Kapoor threw a dinner party at her home. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and actor Sanjay Kapoor were all present. They all arrived in style and enthusiastically posed for photographers.
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a gorgeous kaftan with high heels and her hair pulled back into a bun.
2. Malaika Arora
Malaika wore a body-hugging top and matching pants. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of matching high heels.
3. Manish Malhotra
At Karisma Kapoor's dinner party, Manish Malhotra donned a basic shirt and pants.
4. Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor wore a patterned shirt and smiled for the cameras outside Karisma Kapoor's house.
5. Maheep Kapoor
Maheep Kapoor came at the party looking lovely in a short white dress.
6. Karan Johar
Karan Johar wore a black and yellow jacket with black jeans and white sneakers.