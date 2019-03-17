Kareena Kapoor Khan heads to Malaysia in style; Varun Dhawan is back from London after wrapping up 'Street Dancer'

The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of the morning. Kareena was heading to Malaysia while Varun returned to the city.
Its weekend and several Bollywood celebrities chose to travel out of the city, also Monday is nearing, many of them are set to back home. Due to this, the paparazzi have a field day as they constantly spot celebs at the Mumbai airport. During the wee hours of Saturday morning, the photogs clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan at the airport.
Bebo is seen leaving the city as she is heading to Malaysia. The actor donned a stylish look at the airport and was all smiles posing for the shutterbugs present there. On the other hand, Varun has wrapped the shoot of his forthcoming film, Street Dancer 3D in London and is now back in the city. At the airport, the handsome actor witnessed a whale of fans waiting for him to arrive.
Let's take a look at their photos below:
1. Queen Bebo nails the airport look like a BOSS!
While arriving at the Mumbai airport, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a simple white tee and blue high-waisted jeans with a fatigue green coat. She teamed it up with a pair of black sunglasses, multiple chains, black booties. A black tote bag rounded her chic look.
2. Work Front
Kareena is heading to Malaysia to attend an event. The actor has been travelling a lot lately due to several professional commitments.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will next be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial debut Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. The shooting for the movie is taking place in Mumbai and it's based on the subject of surrogacy. Apart from Akshay and Kareena, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It's slated to release on September 6, 2019.
3. Varun Dhawan is back from London
Varun Dhawan, who was extensively shooting for Street Dancer 3D in London has wrapped the schedule. He headed back to the city and sported a handsome look at the airport.
Varun wore a grey T-shirt and black track pants with a velvet grey zipper jacket. He teamed it up with a black fedora hat and monochrome sneakers.
4. Welcomed by a sea of fans
Varun as soon as he exited the airport witnessed a lot of fans have come to welcome him. One of the fans even went down on her knees and gave the actor a bouquet of flowers. Varun also acknowledged the fans by clicking selfies with them.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)