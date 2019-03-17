Kareena Kapoor Khan heads to Malaysia in style; Varun Dhawan is back from London after wrapping up 'Street Dancer'

The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of the morning. Kareena was heading to Malaysia while Varun returned to the city.

Its weekend and several Bollywood celebrities chose to travel out of the city, also Monday is nearing, many of them are set to back home. Due to this, the paparazzi have a field day as they constantly spot celebs at the Mumbai airport. During the wee hours of Saturday morning, the photogs clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan at the airport.

Bebo is seen leaving the city as she is heading to Malaysia. The actor donned a stylish look at the airport and was all smiles posing for the shutterbugs present there. On the other hand, Varun has wrapped the shoot of his forthcoming film, Street Dancer 3D in London and is now back in the city. At the airport, the handsome actor witnessed a whale of fans waiting for him to arrive.

Let's take a look at their photos below: