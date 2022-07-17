Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys 'messy Gelato' with Taimur Ali Khan, drops latest photos from London vacay

In the latest photos from the Khan family's vacation in London, Kareena and Taimur can be enjoying messing their ice cream on London streets.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 17, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. And she keeps dropping pictures from her fun-filled summer vacation on her Instagram. In the latest set of pictures, the mother and the son can be seen enjoying ice cream on the English streets. (All images: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'messy Gelato series' with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'messy Gelato series' with Taimur
1/6

Sharing the first photos on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "The messy Gelato series with Tim" and added a couple of laughing emojis and eyes filled with heart emojis.

2. Kareena and Taimur's cool outfits

Kareena and Taimur's cool outfits
2/6

Having fun on the streets of London, the 3 Idiots actress was seen in the yellow striped shirt with matching shorts, while her son Taimur looked cool in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

3. Kareena's next film Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena's next film Laal Singh Chaddha
3/6

Kareena will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha slated to release on August 11. It is an official adaptation of the Hollywood drama Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks.

4. Kareena's OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh

Kareena's OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh
4/6

Kareena has completed shooting for a yet-to-be-titled Netflix film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

5. Taimur Ali Khan watches his first cricket match

Taimur Ali Khan watches his first cricket match
5/6

Last week, the Khan family watched the first ODI between India vs England at Kennington Oval which India won easily by 10 wickets. As mentioned by Kareena, it was Tim's first cricket match.

6. The 'Tashan' couple

The 'Tashan' couple
6/6

In this adorable click, Saif can be seen kissing his Tashan co-star and wife Kareena. It was on the sets of the 2008 action-comedy film when the couple fell in love with each other.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.