Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys 'messy Gelato' with Taimur Ali Khan, drops latest photos from London vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. And she keeps dropping pictures from her fun-filled summer vacation on her Instagram. In the latest set of pictures, the mother and the son can be seen enjoying ice cream on the English streets. (All images: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'messy Gelato series' with Taimur
Sharing the first photos on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "The messy Gelato series with Tim" and added a couple of laughing emojis and eyes filled with heart emojis.
2. Kareena and Taimur's cool outfits
Having fun on the streets of London, the 3 Idiots actress was seen in the yellow striped shirt with matching shorts, while her son Taimur looked cool in a white t-shirt and black shorts.
3. Kareena's next film Laal Singh Chaddha
Kareena will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha slated to release on August 11. It is an official adaptation of the Hollywood drama Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks.
4. Kareena's OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh
Kareena has completed shooting for a yet-to-be-titled Netflix film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.
5. Taimur Ali Khan watches his first cricket match
Last week, the Khan family watched the first ODI between India vs England at Kennington Oval which India won easily by 10 wickets. As mentioned by Kareena, it was Tim's first cricket match.
6. The 'Tashan' couple
In this adorable click, Saif can be seen kissing his Tashan co-star and wife Kareena. It was on the sets of the 2008 action-comedy film when the couple fell in love with each other.